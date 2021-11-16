Non-profit buys 150 acres to be added to Roan Mountain State Park

CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A non-profit organization with a mission of protecting land and water resources in Tennessee and North Carolina announced the purchase of land for Roan Mountain State Park.

The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy provided this image to depict the new 150 acres acquired for the park.

The Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy purchased 150 acres adjoining the park, according to a release from the organization.

The purchased land sits about 2,000 feet behind the park’s visitor center and stretches from Sugar Hollow Road to Hampton Creek Road.

“I’m thrilled we had the opportunity to help our partners at Tennessee State Parks expand one of the most beloved parks in the state,” said Michelle Pugliese, SAHC’s land protection director in the release. “From the higher elevations on the property where you can enjoy views of the Roan Massif to the beautiful stretch of stream, this property offers exciting opportunities for people to connect with nature.”

The group says the land will be added to the park in the future, with the potential for expanding trails and creating new camping sites.

According to the release, five species of plants that have been listed as rare in Tennessee have been identified on the acquired property.