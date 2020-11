JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with Johnson City police told News Channel 11 Sunday that a pedestrian suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an incident involving a train in Downtown Johnson City.

“A pedestrian was possibly knocked over by a passing training and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An offense report has been completed in reference to that incident,” JCPD Sergeant Tim Hensley told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais.

No further information was available at the time.