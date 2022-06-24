SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Board of Regents (TBR) voted to not increase the current tuition rate at Northeast State Community College for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Throughout the summer, Northeast State is hosting open registration events. The college offers over 135 academic programs with six academic divisions in a variety of fields.

Tennessee Promise, Tennessee Reconnect and other state and federal financial aid programs are in place for eligible students to attend Northeast State free of tuition and mandatory fees.

“Northeast State is grateful to the Tennessee Board of Regents for their decision to keep college accessible and affordable to all students,” said Interim President of Northeast State Dr. Connie Marshall, “We celebrate this news with our students who are striving to make the best use of their financial resources.”

The TBR also approved a new Carter County Higher Education Center for joint use between Carter County Schools, Northeast State and Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Elizabethton.