JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A seasoned skydiver fell to his death at Friday night’s Musket Bowl as hundreds watched the pre-game celebration. On Monday, Washington County authorities said no suspicious circumstances led to the tragic accident.

“First and foremost, we join the community in grieving the loss of Richard Sheffield and extend our condolences to his family,” said Sheriff Keith Sexton. “Nothing at the scene leads us to believe this was anything except a very unfortunate accident. However, an autopsy is pending.”

Sheffield, 55, of Elizabethton, was part of a Jump TN team and had been hired to land on the football field before David Crockett and Daniel Boone rivals took on the field to compete in the 2022 Musket Bowl.

The skydiver had completed over 1,500 jumps since he took on the sport in late 1999. Sheffield, a husband, father and grandfather, left behind his high school sweetheart, Kim Sheffield, his twin sons, Casey and Stacey and their families.

Officials have not yet released the exact cause of the accident.