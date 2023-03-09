WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — No students were reportedly injured after a Thursday morning crash involving two cars and a Washington County school bus, school officials say.

According to Jarrod Adams, Chief Operations Officer at Washington County, Tennessee Schools, a Washington County school bus was stopped to pick up students Thursday morning on Highway 36 near Gray.

A car coming from the opposite direction reportedly stopped due to the stop sign deployed on the school bus. Another car then rear-ended the stopped vehicle, pushing the car into the school bus, Adams said.

WJHL Photo

Adams told News Channel 11 no students on the bus were injured and were transported to school on a different bus.

The condition of the drivers/passengers in the two cars currently remains unknown.

News Channel 11 has reached out to Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.