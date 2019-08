KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Higher Education Center in Kingsport was evacuated Wednesday morning after someone detected what they believed was natural gas in the air.

Officials with Atmos Energy said “we have not been able to detect natural gas in the area, and believe the smell may be related to chemicals from one of the classrooms in the building.”

Atmos officials also said they were working closely with the fire department to resolve the issue and investigate the situation.