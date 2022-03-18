ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Hawkins County Humane Society is searching for the person responsible for shooting a young golden retriever mix in the head and leaving it on the side of a road.

The dog was named “Maverick” by the humane society staff. Once he was picked up by a passerby on Shepard’s Chapel Rd and brought to the humane society, he was then transported to the Rogersville Animal Hospital.

As of Friday, Rogersville Animal Hospital veterinarian Dr. John Slaughter is still treating Maverick for his injuries.

“There’s an entry wound on the inside of his mouth, and the bones right under there are crushed,” Dr. Slaughter said. “He’s healing well.”

Jackie Catterson, a veterinary technician with the humane society, said even through the toughest of times, Maverick remained calm.

“You could tell he was hurting, but he was as sweet as can be,” Catterson said. “All he would do was wag his tail. He was burying his head in my lap.”

On Tuesday, Maverick, a golden retriever mix, was found on Shepard's Chapel Rd in Rogersville with a gunshot wound to the face. Happy to report he's doing well and as friendly as ever! But sadly, there have been no leads yet on his case. I'll have more on @WJHL11 at 5. pic.twitter.com/dAJfcJDCXP — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@AmyWJHL) March 18, 2022

Unfortunately, Catterson said cases like Maverick’s are all too common.

“We see a lot of really badly injured animals, you know people hit them, they hurt them,” Catterson said. “You sit there and you do what you have to do and then you cry.”

The humane society has already seen an outpouring of community support, from medical bill payments, to adoption offers for Maverick.

“There must be at least 50 people between messages and voicemails that want to adopt him,” Catterson said. “I mean he’s the sweetest thing, so we’re just going to take our time and find him the right owner because he doesn’t ever need to have this happen again.”

Dr. Slaughter said Maverick will be able to head back to the Humane Society next week but may have to come back for another procedure depending on how he heals.

“I’m not worried about him,” Dr. Slaughter said. “He’s going to be alright, nothing bad is going to happen to him.”

If you have any tips on Maverick’s case, contact the Hawkins County Humane Society or Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.