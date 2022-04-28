(WJHL) — A national organization that aims to end childhood hunger announced it distributed $78,250 total to several Southwest Virginia agencies.

According to a release from No Kid Hungry, the $78,250 to local agencies stems from a grand total of $839,552 in grants that were distributed to 33 school districts across Virginia.

The following local agencies received a grant:

Feeding America Southwest Virginia — $28,000

Lee County Public Schools — $40,250

Scott County Public Schools — $10,000

The agency has invested more than $5 million since March 2020 to help feed children in Virginia.

“Local school and community nutrition teams continue to go above and beyond to connect kids and families with meals during the pandemic, and this latest round of funding will help strengthen their work,” said No Kid Hungry Virginia Director Sarah Steely in a news release. “The grants will help teams leverage a variety of strategies to increase food access, such as purchasing meal service supplies and equipment, while supporting staffing and food costs.”

Click here for more information.