“No justice, no peace”: Peaceful rally held in Bristol, Virginia

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — A peaceful march took place in Bristol Sunday afternoon from Douglas School Apartments to Cumberland Square Park where marchers hosted a short rally.

According to the Bristol Virginia Police Capt. Maynard Ratcliff, the group was escorted by several Bristol Virginia Police officers and peacefully walked Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Cumberland Street.

“We were there to assist in any way we could to ensure the safety and security of the participants and the public,” Ratcliff said.

Watch the video of the march below.