JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the second year in a row, the annual Pepsi Independence Day Fireworks Celebration in Johnson City has been called off.

A city spokesperson said an event of such magnitude requires extensive planning and the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place earlier this year and unknowns about the pandemic led Pepsi and city officials to cancel this year’s event.

Last year’s July 4 fireworks show was also cancelled due to the pandemic.