BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — No one was hurt when part of a hotel that is under construction collapsed in Bristol, Tennessee, according to Fire Chief Mike Carrier.

It happened Friday night at the Holiday Inn construction site at the corner of Volunteer Parkway and West State Street.

Carrier said about two to five floors, or 24 rooms, in the middle of the building collapsed.

News Channel 11 has a crew at the scene.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated.