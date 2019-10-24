No injuries reported in Kingsport house fire

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL)- Kingsport officials are investigating what caused a house fire Thursday morning.

According to the Kingsport Fire Department, firefighters responded to the home on Bond Street this morning.

Officials described the home as a “partial loss” and said that one room had heavy damage.

Courtesy: Smokeydrones

We’re told there was smoke damage throughout the rest of the home.

Nobody was at home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

So far officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

No further information was immediately available.