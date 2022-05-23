CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — School officials say no one was hurt in a school bus crash Monday evening in Hawkins County.

According to Director of Hawkins County Schools Matthew Hixon, the crash happened at the intersection of Old Union Road and Woodland Lane near Church Hill and involved Bus 93, which serves Church Hill elementary and middle schools.

Hixon said 11 students were on the bus, but no injuries were reported.

(Photo: Shana Barton)

(Photo: (Photo: Shana Barton)

(Photo: Shana Barton)

“We are very thankful there were no injuries,” Hixon told News Channel 11 via text message.

A second bus was brought in to take some students home. Other students were picked up by their parents.

News Channel 11 is awaiting more information on the crash from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.