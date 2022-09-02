FALL BRANCH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Several agencies responded to a hay barn fire at the 400 block of Painter Road Thursday night.

According to fire officials with the Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department, crews used 25,000 gallons of water to douse the flames, and the barn was a total loss. No one was injured during the incident.

Crews worked to prevent the fire from spreading to surrounding structures.

Other responding agencies included the Sulphur Springs Volunteer Fire Department and Gray Volunteer Fire Department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.