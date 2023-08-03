WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A school official said no injuries were reported after a crash involving a Washington County, Tennessee school bus and another vehicle Thursday.

Superintendent Jerry Boyd confirmed that a Washington County Schools bus with three student riders was involved in a crash with a car.

The crash happened in the area of Jim Ford Road and Elmer Walker Road.

Boyd said no injuries had been reported.

Parents were being notified Thursday evening and a team from Washington County Schools was to remain on the scene until all students were picked up by their parents.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more details on the crash.