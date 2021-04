JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Johnson City Thursday morning.

Dispatchers with Washington County, Tennessee Emergency Communications said crews were called to the fire on Deepwood Drive at 1:49 a.m.

Photo: WJHL

Firefighters are still on the scene as of 5:58 a.m., according to dispatchers.

According to the Johnson City Police Department and dispatchers, no injuries have been reported at the fire.

The Johnson City Fire Department is the only fire agency on the scene.