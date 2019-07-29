No injuries reported during Bristol, VA fire from Sunday night

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) — No injuries have been reported from a Sunday night fire in Bristol, Virginia.

Bristol Virginia Dispatch responded to the 800 block of Highland Avenue to a house fire with heavy smoke.

Bristol, Tennessee Fire Department, Bristol, Virginia Police Department and the Bristol Life Saving Crew also arrived on scene.

According to the Bristol Virginia Professional Fire Fighters Association, crews were able to quickly put out the fire, saving many apartments and animals in the process.

According to Bristol Virginia Fire Department Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said crews found a fire in the kitchen of a downstairs apartment.

Hose lines were stretched and crews quickly put out the fire and ensured there were no injuries.

Chief Armstrong says the fire was contained to the downstairs apartment, but the smoke did spread through the building.

Firefighters were assisted by BVU and Atmos Gas to control the utilities and ensure safety.

The Red Cross arrived to care for the displaced occupants.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials believe it to be accidental at this time.