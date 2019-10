KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – No injuries were reported after a truck and camper caught fire on I-26 in Kingsport.

According to the Kingsport Fire Department, the fire began sometime after noon on Friday.

The scene is now clear, and no injuries were reported.

The truck was deemed a total loss, but the camper only suffered some heat damage.

The fire occurred near the Kingsport Welcome Center.