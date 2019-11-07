No injuries reported after tree falls on occupied vehicle near WETS building on ETSU campus

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A tree fell on a vehicle near the WETS radio building on Thursday morning, but thankfully no one was injured.

According to ETSU Campus Police and the Johnson City Fire Department, an occupied vehicle was underneath the tree when it fell.

The person inside the vehicle was not injured.

The tree has to be cut away to determine if the building sustained any damage.

There were propane tanks along the back of the building, but as of 10:00 a.m., the tanks appeared to be undamaged.