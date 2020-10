WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Embreeville Volunteer Fire Department and other nearby agencies responded to a house fire in the 3500 block of Cherokee Road Tuesday morning.

The call came in shortly before 10 a.m.

According to fire officials, no injuries were reported. One man was inside the house at the time but was able to get out safely.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was under control.

No further information was immediately available.