No injuries reported after house fire in Sullivan County, firefighters rescue dogs from home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials say that everyone managed to escape a house fire in Sullivan County that is now being considered a total loss.

Captain Kegley of the East Sullivan County Fire Department told News Channel 11 that they received the call to a house fire on Carolina Avenue around 2:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported, but Captain Kegley said the crews on scene were able to go into the home and rescue two dogs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The East Sullivan County Fire Department and the Avoca Fire Department responded to the fire.