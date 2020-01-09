HVFVFD: No injuries reported after fire destroys Elizabethton home

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton home that was engulfed in flames on Thursday morning is now considered a total loss by firefighters.

According to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, the home was unoccupied and was currently under renovation at the time of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 4:13 a.m. in the 200 block of Hamilton Road.

Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department was the primary department on the scene, and Stoney Creek VFD and Watauga VFD provided support.