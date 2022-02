GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a fire at Jost International in Greeneville.

The Greeneville Fire Department responded to the facility on West Andrew Johnson Highway on Monday afternoon.

A Jost employee told News Channel 11 that a dust collector caught fire, but no one was hurt.

Firefighters are no longer on the scene.

The Greeneville Fire Department is expected to provide further details when they are available.