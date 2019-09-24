No injuries reported after Carter County mobile home fire

HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – A kitchen fire in a mobile home led to a home receiving smoke damage early Tuesday morning.

According to the Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were called to the fire around 7:02 a.m. in the 900 block of Simerly Creek Road.

Busy morning. Started out with mobile home fire in the 900 block of Simmerly Creek Rd followed by 2 vehicle accident… Posted by Hampton Valley Forge TN Volunteer Fire Dept on Tuesday, September 24, 2019

HVFVFD reports no injuries were sustained over the course of the fire, and it was contained to the kitchen area of the mobile home.

Photo: Hampton Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department

The home did receive smoke damage throughout the structure, but it was not deemed a total loss.