KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Officials with the Kingsport Police Department said no injuries were reported after a driver crashed into a building Sunday.

According to KPD officials, the driver reports they were traveling on Fort Henry Drive when their brakes failed and they had to swerve in order to stop themselves from hitting another car.

KPD says this incident happened on Fort Henry Drive near Summerville Road.

The driver was cited for failure to exercise due care and no insurance.