MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — No injuries were reported after a fire caused significant damage to a Johnson County home on Wednesday.

The fire happened at a home in the 1400 block of Rainbow Road.

While there were no injuries, one firefighter did suffer from probable heat exhaustion according to Chief Shawn Brown with the Neva Volunteer Fire Department.

The homeowner said the fire started while he was performing maintenance on a vehicle close to the garage.