No injuries in Happy Valley house fire

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Firefighters say no injuries were reported in a house fire Friday evening near Elizabethton.

It happened in the 100 block of Sparks Road in the Happy Valley community.

The fire was contained to the home, which was heavily damaged according to Lt. Craig Malone with the West Carter County Volunteer Fire Department.

(Photo: WJHL)

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the the fire department said.

Several departments responded, including West Carter County, Central, Stoney Creek, and Hampton volunteer fire departments.