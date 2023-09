MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — No one was hurt in an explosion Monday night at a house in Mountain City, according to the mayor.

It happened on Oak Street.

According to Mayor Jerry Jordan, a gas explosion from a propane tank blew the foundation apart, but no one was home at the time.

The man who owns the house lives in Texas, according to the mayor.

Firefighters were still on the scene as of 10 p.m.