No injuries after Roan Mountain structure fire

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dispatchers report no injuries after a structure fire in Roan Mountain.
It happened Thursday night on Stuarts Street.
Carter County dispatch says the fire is under control.
No other information has been released.
