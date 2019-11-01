No injuries after Roan Mountain structure fire

ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dispatchers report no injuries after a structure fire in Roan Mountain.

It happened Thursday night on Stuarts Street.

Carter County dispatch says the fire is under control.

No other information has been released.

