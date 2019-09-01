No gas leak detected after evacuation at NC college Friday morning

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) – More details have been released about a gas leak on Friday from a North Carolina college that sent students to the hospital.

Students from Lees-McRae College living in Avery Residence Hall were evacuated due to a suspected gas leak.

UPDATE: After early morning reports from Avery Residence Hall of students feeling unwell, both campus and Avery County… Posted by Lees-McRae College on Friday, August 30, 2019

The Banner Elk Volunteer Fire Department responded to the school, which is just under an hour away from Johnson City, just after midnight and helped evacuate students.

Avery Residence Hall will reopen for residents at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31. Here is an official statement regarding the evacuation incident. You can also read the statement here: bit.ly/2QoLxwO Posted by Lees-McRae College on Saturday, August 31, 2019

School officials say 70 students were transported to hospitals and released later that day.

Officials say no natural gas leak was detected in the residence hall after additional carbon monoxide testing.