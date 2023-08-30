JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Authorities do not plan to file any charges in the case of a 7-year-old boy who was previously the center of an Endangered Child Alert in Johnson County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued the alert for Emmitt Mahala on Aug. 8 after he was last seen the night before. He was reported missing from the Mill Creek Road area of Mountain City and later found in the Greggs Branch Road area of Butler around 2 p.m. on Aug. 8.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office reported shortly after Mahala was found that the circumstances surrounding his disappearance were under investigation.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office provided the following statement to News Channel 11 on Wednesday:

“After reviewing all findings and information, the facts [were] discussed with the Johnson County Office Of District Attorney General, and as a result and review of all information, there will be no changes placed in the case.” Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Investigator Shane Brown

Mahala’s disappearance prompted a ground search made up of agencies like the TBI, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.