Breaking News
Elizabethton couple quarantined in Japan discovers luggage abandoned in Texas
LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 11 at Noon

‘No change’ for local scouts after national organization files for bankruptcy

Local

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: WJHL

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The Sequoyah Council issued a statement Tuesday saying they have “not filed for bankruptcy” after it was announced the national organization of the Boy Scouts of America was involved in a Chapter 11 filing.

The news release said in part, “The Sequoyah Council – which provides programming, financial, facility and administrative support to local units and individual Scouts in our area – is separate and distinct from the national organization. Our camps, properties, and all local contributions are controlled by our council. “

Sequoyah Council officials also said there should be no change to the local scouting experience.

SEE ALSO: Boy Scouts file for bankruptcy due to sex-abuse lawsuits

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss