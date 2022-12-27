GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee at the Greene County Humane Society is being called a hero after her quick action on Monday likely saved the lives of dozens of animals.

Employees at the shelter were about to leave for the day when Administrative Assistant Katrinka Day smelled something burning.

“I was just sitting in the front lobby answering emails and I kept smelling this burning smell and it kept getting stronger,” Day said.

She said she immediately notified her co-workers.

“She called 9-1-1 and reported that we might have a fire in one of the vents. So, the fire department came out and they checked it out and they did find where the electrical wire had burned in half and was causing a smoldering in the insulation,” Day explained.

Shelter Manager Janet Medcalf said employees were just minutes from leaving for the day.

“Yesterday was an 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. day because of the holiday, we were doing a short day yesterday. So, if we had left it could have been a very, very tragic, worse story. Because then the fire would have maybe been out of control,” Medcalf said.

Employees jumped into action, ready to evacuate if needed. But because of everyone’s quick response, they didn’t need to.

Workers spent Tuesday cleaning and repairs will begin soon. The humane society is hoping to open back up to the public on Wednesday, but they still have a lot of work to do before that can happen.

The shelter is still taking donations. If you would like to help, you can drop them off at the Humane Society located at 950 Hal Henard Road in Greeneville.