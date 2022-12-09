SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Political leaders at the TRI Legislation Day Friday asked questions about the development of the Aerospace Park.

After experiencing some setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport is hopeful that this meeting with area political figures will help get them involved and offer them a space to ask questions.

Most were concerned with the state of the Aerospace Park. Leaders called it critically important for the region’s economic development.

“It’s immensely important, and that project – a regional project – is a huge piece of where the Tri-Cities, Bristol, Kingsport, Johnson City, and of course our town, is going in the next five years,” said Bluff City Mayor Jeff Broyles.

Development in the Aerospace Park is slow-moving. No additional offers have been made by businesses.

The executive director of the Tri-Cities Airport, Gene Cossey, said it’s the ripple effect of the pandemic.

“They’re just not moving right now,” said Cossey. “They’re not doing much. They have supply chain issues. They have financing issues – building and construction is unstable right now. So they’re all kind of waiting for that.”

The airport announced the first business moving to the Aerospace Park back in April. Final Forge from Massachusetts is now starting to move in.

“They’re still in the process,” said Cossey. “They’re actually starting their temporary work right now in one of our existing buildings, and they’re working on the process of getting ready to build their first two buildings.”

Cossey said Final Forge will complete construction by mid-summer. Despite the slow results, Cossey said it’s now the main mission to bring businesses into the Aerospace Park.

“This region has gotten behind and supported the Aerospace Park tremendously, and it is our job now to make it successful,” said Cossey.

He said the airport is continuing to go to conferences to promote the Aerospace Park and hopes as the economy stabilizes that businesses will be more interested in developing here.