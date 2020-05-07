Niswonger staff hold ‘No More Chemo Party’ for six-year-old patient

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — After three years of chemotherapy treatment, a six-year-old patient at Niswonger Children’s Hospital celebrated her final round of treatment on Thursday.

Maddie was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when she was just three years old. She was taken to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis to begin treatments.

Doctors originally told Maddie and her family that she would need four years of chemotherapy.

Now, she is officially done with chemo treatments.

The staff at Niswonger celebrated Maddie’s last round of treatment Thursday with a No More Chemo Party.

Niswonger says Maddie’s spunk and resilience led her mom to nickname her the “Warrior Princess.”