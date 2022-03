JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — This year’s Niswonger Children’s Hospital radiothon brought in almost half a million dollars.

The children’s hospital announced Friday evening that 36 hours of fundraising resulted in $468,900 in donations.

News Channel 11 helped raise more than $21,000 during the radiothon.

The funds, part of the “Hope Rising” campaign, will go toward the construction of a brand new wing of the hospital, complete with a pediatric specialty center.