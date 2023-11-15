GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is close to celebrating its 20-year anniversary. Before it became the well-known performing arts center that is today its original intention was for the local high school.

“It was originally going to be about an 800-seat auditorium for Greeneville High School,” said Vicki Hudson, executive director for the Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC). “And there was a group of businessmen who came together and brought the funds to turn it into a performing arts center.”

One of those businessmen was Scott Niswonger, a public figure who works to improve education in the community. NPAC doubles as an educational opportunity for local schools.

“We also do an arts education series for students to come in on field trips,” Hudson said. “This year we had four shows in that. We’ve already had Pete The Cat, Pete’s Big Hollywood Adventure and we have Charlotte’s Web coming up.”

Not only does the center provide entertainment to the community but also it brings tourism to the town.

“About 45% of our audience is local Greene Countians and about 55% is outside of Greene County,” Hudson said. “This season we already have had visitors from 36 states and Canada.”

NPAC has events and concerts lined up for the rest of the season you can buy tickets on its website.