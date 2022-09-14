JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – As fall quickly approaches, so does RSV season. As of Wednesday, six babies are fighting the virus in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. All of them are under one year old.

“It is early for us to be seeing this much RSV. RSV tends to run in cycles, and I do wonder if this year isn’t going to be one of our more severe cycles,” said Dr. Joshua Henry, the Medical Director for the PICU. “It’s been about four or five years since we’ve had one so my guess is that we are going to see a significant case burden this year.”

Respiratory Syncytial Virus is better known as RSV. The “season” is typically at its peak in October through November.

“It’s very similar to the common cold, but it tends to affect younger children, especially infants and neonates, significantly more than it does adults,” Dr. Henry said. “It can change significantly within a matter of hours sort of depending on how early they are in the course. Usually, it takes about 24 hours, but I’ve seen babies go from being relatively okay to being completely intubated and very sick in a matter of hours.”

Eight-week-old Emmalyn Ingram is one of those babies being cared for in the PICU.

“Her breathing was very rapid and fast, and she was retracting in her stomach,” her mother, Kaitlyn Ingram, recalled before taking her to the emergency room Sunday.













Photos of Emmalyn courtesy of her mom, Kaitlyn Ingram.

Emmalyn tested positive for RSV and Rhinovirus but was released for her symptoms to be treated at home.

“I got to the car in the parking lot in the emergency room, and she turned blue and purple and so I ran back in with her and they got her,” Ingram said. “Working on her and got her stable, and they did a chest x-ray and consulted with the pediatrician on the [pediatrics] floor, and he recommended to admit her overnight for observation. They couldn’t keep her [oxygen saturation] up so they ended up moving her to the PICU so they could monitor her more closely.”

Emmalyn went from being on six liters of oxygen to eight to help her breathe. That didn’t work so now, she’s on a non-invasive ventilator through her nose.

“She’s sicker than the average child that will usually come in [with] RSV. The nice thing about RSV though is, for the most part, the long-term outcome is fantastic. Regardless of how sick they get initially, they usually recover completely and go on to be just fine and healthy,” said Dr. Henry. “She is starting to get better. I think we are definitely heading on the right track. I’m expecting in the next 24-48 hours, we can start to move a little bit more aggressively at getting her weaned off and getting her ready to go home.”

While Emmalyn’s recovery looks hopeful, that could change in an instant.

“It’s hard because they come in and they say ‘Well she’s doing really good on this and we’re just gonna watch and see how she does,'” Ingram said. “Then they come in a little while later and are like ‘Okay, well her breathing’s not doing that great so we’re going to try this and see how this does.'”

As Dr. Henry sees an uptick in patients and expects a rough cold and flu season paired with RSV and COVID-19, he said although the dangers of RSV seem small, they aren’t worth the risk.

“Leave the babies alone. Try to stay away from them. I know it’s not something that you want to do, especially if it’s a brand new baby, but it’s really the best for them because this disease can cause significant illness in these kiddos,” he said. “Sometimes it’s better to wait two weeks to see them than have to wait four weeks because they are in the hospital.”