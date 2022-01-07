Niswonger Performing Arts Center to host 1970s-80s chart-topping band

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) will host the Little River Band on Saturday, Jan. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Between 1976 and and 1983, vocalist Wayne Nelson and his group made history when becoming the first band to gather Top 10 hit songs within six consecutive years – accumulating $30 million in total album sales and cementing their legacy along the way.

Since then, the Little River Band continues to fill shows and piece together music from all over the country, even marking themselves as “the best singing band in the world.”

On Jan. 22, the show’s audience can expect to hear the band’s timeless classics, like: “It’s a Long Way There,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” ” Reminiscing” and many others.

The NPAC concert tickets will start at $50 and can be purchased in-person, at the NPAC box office, online at www.npacgreeneville.com or by phone at 423-638-1679.