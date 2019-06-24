Niswonger Performing Arts Center releases 2019 – 2020 season lineup

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is celebrating 15 Years of Fan Favorites, and they have announced their lineup that features 33 performances for the 2019-2020 season.

According to a release from NPAC, this season will include country, classic rock, comedy, contemporary Christian, theatrical productions, family programming, and more.

The season begins on August 23 with rock band, 38 Special.

Some of the performances include Tommy Emmanuel, Lonestar, The Temptations, Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder, and many more.

The season will end with the comedy of Preacher Lawson, who was a finalist on America’s Got Talent in Season 12.

For the first time, many new acts will join the lineup, like Kenny G, The Bellamy Brothers, Craig Morgan and the classic rock icon Night Ranger.

Some of the returning favorites will be Foreigner, The Charlie Daniels Band, Natalie Grant, The Lettermen, Crowder, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, The Glenn Miller Orchestra and Tim Hawkins.

There will be additional theater and cultural performances throughout the 2019 – 2020 season like Menopause the Musical®, the Russian National Ballet with “The Sleeping Beauty” and Catapult.

Tickets for the season go on sale Monday, July 1 at 10:00 a.m.

Box office hours are Monday – Friday, 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For more information, visit NPAC’s website here.