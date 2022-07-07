GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Niswonger Performing Arts Center (NPAC) on Thursday announced the 2022-2023 schedule, jam-packed with country, rock, comedy, theatrical performances and more.

Events kick off on Aug. 21 with country music star Neal McCoy. The weeks to follow will include performances from Air Supply, Josh Turner, Jefferson Starship, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives and more.

At the start of the holiday season, the center will host the Atlanta Pops Holiday Radio Show Live with Jason Altieri and the Hollie Jollies Chloe Agnew and Timothy Miller. The whole family can also enjoy a musical performance of Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer and a ballet performance of The Nutcracker.

Other performances include a concert from Resurrection – A Journey Tribute and Rumours of Fleetwood Mac tribute band.

Theatrical performances include Lightwire Theater and a new production of The Adventures of Tortoise and Hare. Wings: A Celtic Dance Celebration will travel from Ireland and features world-champion dancers along with musicians and vocal virtuosos.

Comedians Heather Land and Mark Lowry will take the stage on Feb. 3 and April 14, respectively, to dish out some laughs and jokes.

NPAC also offers a Free Community Concert Series, which will include three performances from Atlanta Pops Holiday Radio Show, Gentri and Wild World of Animals.

“We invite you to celebrate the arts at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center this season,” said Vicki Hudson, executive director of NPAC. “Filled with a star-studded lineup of entertainment, our 2022-2023 Season features something for everyone. We are grateful for the continuing support of our patrons and for the financial support from our individual and corporate partners and grantors who assist us in achieving our goal of providing exceptional programming and performing arts education within our region.

“The generosity and financial support from our donors for the programming at NPAC, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, is invaluable to our success.”

Tickets are officially on sale. For more information and/or to purchase tickets, click here.