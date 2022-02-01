JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Patients at Niswonger Children’s Hospital are expected to return in the near future after being moved due to flooding on Friday.

A spokesperson for Ballad Health told News Channel 11 Tuesday that the relocated patients are anticipated to be back at Niswonger by the end of the week.

The flooding occurred Friday at the Johnson City Medical Center and Niswonger, forcing 12 infants and 19 adults to be relocated to different rooms. Ballad Health reported that the facility’s sprinkler system activated and flooded parts of the building.

The Johnson City Fire Department responded and helped hospital workers move patients.

Ballad Health officials said no patients were harmed during the incident. As of Friday, Ballad spokespeople said the flooding was under investigation.