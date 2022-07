JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Niswonger Children’s Hospital patient is set to receive her final chemotherapy treatment.

Hadleigh Mullins was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2020.

On Monday, Hadleigh’s father announced on Twitter that his daughter’s final chemo treatment will be next Thursday.

Earlier this year, state troopers stopped by the hospital to visit Hadleigh, who wants to be a police officer when she grows up.