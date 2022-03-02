JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – At any time in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Niswonger Children’s Hospital, 12-14 nurses are taking care of 40 young patients. One nurse who began her career in that NICU is Jennifer Carver.

What Carver could have never anticipated is that her child would be the one being cared for there. Luckily, thanks to the care of the Niswonger Children’s Hospital staff, she and her baby are just fine.

“He always amazes us with what he does next,” Carver said. “What he learns next. Just from smiling for the first time, now waving, learning to crawl.”

Jennifer’s son, Campbell, will celebrate his first birthday in March. He was born prematurely at 28 weeks, weighing only one pound and 11 ounces.

“He had a very unexpectedly rough start, but he thrived here in the NICU initially,” Carver recalled.

After four years as a nurse in the NICU, Carver understood that there was a long journey ahead of her, her husband Alex and young Campbell. She said as a parent on the other side of care, she further understands the vital role the children’s hospital plays in the region.

“Niswonger Children’s Hospital is just so important to our area,” she said. “Just working here previously as a nurse, being able to go to the supply closet and get the things we needed for our patients for that day. But also as a mom, being here and knowing that everything that Campbell needed was right here.”

Her confidence comes in part from knowing how the community supports Niswonger Children’s Hospital through the Radiothon, ensuring children like Campbell will continue to receive care.

“Usually after Radiothon if there is new equipment that we are needing, if we need more of items, or if things are more out of date, we can get more updated products to help you use with our babies,” said NICU nurse Emily Miller. “Just to keep it most up to date and current and the latest technology for our families here in the NICU.”

Campbell is continuing to grow and thrive as he approaches his birthday.

“He is doing great,” Carver said of her son. “He is in physical therapy to help him meet his developmental milestones.”

Carver said if she ever goes back to working in the NICU, she would use her new perspective to be an even better nurse.

To ensure children like Campbell continue to receive special care here in the region, consider donating during the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon, held Thursday and Friday. To donate immediately, text KITE to 243725.