Niswonger establishes separate ER entrance, triage area for children with flu symptoms

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Niswonger Children’s Hospital has set up a separate pediatric emergency room entrance and triage area for children with flu-like symptoms.

A Ballad Health spokesperson says parents and caregivers are encouraged to follow signs outside of the hospital directing them to the appropriate triage area.

“Separating potential cases of flu from other acute care needs will help reduce wait times for all pediatric emergency room patients and help reduce the spread of the flu virus,” the spokesperson said. “Our priority remains caring for those with the most serious illness, and while the wait times may be longer than usual, we remain committed to providing care as rapidly as possible for anyone who needs it.”

The health system says the 2019-2020 flu season has been “particularly severe” and has increased the volume of patients at its emergency rooms and urgent care facilities.

Earlier in December, Ballad implemented visitation restrictions at its hospitals in order to reduce the spread of flu.

RELATED » Ballad Health reports spike in flu-like illness