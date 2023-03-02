JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The 11th year for the Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon kicked off Thursday morning.

The event has raised more than $3 million for Niswonger Children’s Hospital. For the 2023 event, the money will go to support the capital campaign “Hope Rising.”

Ballad Health Foundation has already secured $23 million for the campaign with $7 million still left to raise.

You can support the facility that provides care to children across a 29-county region by texting the word “Kite” to 24365 or donating here.

The Radiothon will continue on Friday.