(WJHL) — Organizations continue to lend helping hands to communities that lost everything when fatal flood waters devastated 13 counties across eastern Kentucky in mid-July.

Ballad Health’s Niswonger Children’s Network on Friday announced it launched a diaper and baby wipe drive to deliver the necessities to affected families in the wake of the state of emergency that left at least 37 dead and displaced many more.

Those who can donate can do so by dropping goods off at all Ballad Health locations in Virginia, as well as Holston Valley Medical Center and Bristol Regional Medical Center until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Ballad team members can donate at all hospital human resources offices.

Drop-offs are available at the facilities’ main entrance and screening areas. For more information on locations, click here and search for Virginia sites under the locations tab.

A news release from Ballad Health states that it will accept baby wipes and diapers of all sizes and brands. The health system also continues to work with regional providers to send medical equipment and other needed supplies during the recovery efforts.

Ballad Health’s facilities do not extend into Kentucky; however, its facilities in Southwest Virginia have served many Kentuckians across the state line, and the region’s only children’s hospital — Niswonger — is the closest pediatric facility for a handful of Kentucky counties, the release reads.

“As they did with relief efforts for our neighbors in Buchanan County last month, our team members are leading a charge to provide tangible, much-needed support – diapers and baby wipes for some of the floods’ youngest victims,” said Chris Jett, chief executive officer of the Niswonger Children’s Network.

“Our children’s network serves many patients from Southeastern Kentucky, and many of our own team members are either directly affected by this horrible disaster or have family members and friends who have lost everything – even loved ones – literally overnight. We immediately went to work to find the best ways to send aid.”