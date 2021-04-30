Niswonger Children’s Hospital unveils new adaptive, inclusive playground

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Niswonger Children’s Hospital unveiled its new therapeutic, all-abilities playground Friday.

The playground features equipment that allows all children, regardless of their abilities, to have fun. It is adaptable for children with wheelchairs or medical devices and can be used for therapy sessions.

“This is a wonderful space, a wonderful space outside, where kids can come,” said Lisa Carter, CEO of Niswonger Children’s Hospital. “They can interact, they can be in a safe and healing environment and just be able to play.”

The playground includes a saucer swing, roller slide, and musical center.

Funding for the playground came from Speedway Children’s Charities, Children Exceeding Expectations School, and donations collected through the Niswonger Radiothon.