JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Whether it be a fear of too much fun in the sun and the burns that come with it, or concerns surrounding small children around bodies of water this summer, Ballad Health has it covered.

Summertime is in full swing and safety is at the top of parents’ minds.

News Channel 11’s Kelly Grosfield spoke with Tiffany Alford, the trauma injury prevention coordinator for Niswonger Children’s Hospital, who shared helpful information on keeping kids safe during these summer months.