Niswonger Children’s Hospital to unveil new ‘adaptive and inclusive’ playground Friday

Photo: A 2020 rendering of plans for the inclusive playground at Niswonger Children’s Hospital. (WJHL)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Ballad Health will unveil a new playground Friday.

According to a release from Ballad Health, the new children’s hospital playground was built with funds raised during the 2020 Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon.

The release states that the playground is “adaptive and inclusive to Niswonger Children’s Hospital patients of all abilities, and it is also available to visiting siblings.”

The playground features a saucer swing, musical center and roller slide. Ballad Health says the playground will function as part of the hospital’s therapy department.

The playground will be dedicated Friday morning at 10 a.m. with leaders from the children’s hospital, Ballad Health, the Ballad Health Foundation and patients all in attendance.

News Channel 11 will livestream the dedication of the playground. You can watch the event live on our website and Facebook page.